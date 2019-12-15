Union Bank & Trust promotes Hawthorne, Soulliere

Lincoln, Neb. (Dec. 4, 2019) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Jon Hawthorne to assistant vice president of Union Equipment Finance and Miranda Soulliere to assistant vice president of Customer Service.

Hawthorne has been with UBT for eight years and has served in a variety of roles with the bank, including credit analyst and equipment finance officer. In his new role, Hawthorne will be responsible for business development and relationship management with current and potential Union Equipment Finance customers.

Hawthorne is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in Business Administration and earned his Master of Science in Finance from Bellevue University in 2015. He is a member of the Nebraska Trucking Association, the AGC Nebraska Chapter and Nebraska Building Chapter, and the Equipment Financing and Leasing Association.

Soulliere joined UBT as a teller in January 2012 and has held positions as personal banker, branch manager, and residential real estate loan officer before reaching her new position of assistant vice president of Customer Service. In this role, Soulliere helps to support 15 Lincoln branches, which includes making sure employees are appreciated, goals are being met, and customers are satisfied.