Union Bank & Trust promotes Gutschenritter

Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Stacy Gutschenritter to vice president – relationship manager, Retirement Plan Services.

In her new role, Gutschenritter partners with area businesses and organizations to customize complete retirement plan solutions for the company and its employees, encouraging them to think long-term when preparing their employees for a secure retirement. She takes an active role in listening to plan sponsors’ needs, learning about their company and culture, and empowering them to make strategic decisions.

Gutschenritter joined Union Bank in 1993 in Customer Service and spent time in Ag Lending and Consumer Lending before joining the Wealth Management Division, eventually making her move to Retirement Plan Services. Gutschenritter received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and is a certified plan sponsor professional. She is a member of the Education and Communication Committee of the Plan Sponsor Council of America/American Retirement Association subcommittee and is a member of the Leadership Lincoln Class XXI. Additionally, Gutschenritter serves her community through Junior Achievement of Lincoln, Rotary Club 14, and as a board member of the White Cane Foundation.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.