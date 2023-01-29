 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Bank & Trust promotes Davison, Buglewicz

Lincoln, Neb. (January 18, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Seth Davison to vice president – agriculture lending division head, and Jace Buglewicz to assistant vice president – Union Investment Management Group (UIMG).

Davison joined Union Bank in 2009 and has worked in the customer service, college savings, credit administration, and ag lending departments. His new position will involve overseeing and continuing to grow the ag lending division of the bank, a department with total loans of more than $430 million. He’ll also serve as chair of the Ag Loan Committee and as a member of the Bank Management Committee.

A 2011 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Davison has also graduated from the NBA Leadership Development Program, UBT’s internal Advanced Leadership Development Program, and is a Nebraska LEAD alum. He serves the community as a volunteer with local 4H and FFA chapters.

Buglewicz joined Union Bank in 2017, following a career with Fidelity and Schwab as an investment consultant. Touting 17 years of experience assisting high-net-worth clients, he will continue managing investment portfolios for his clients, creating and helping them implement goal-based financial planning. A 2002 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance, he has also held the FINRA Series 7, 63, and 66 investment licensures.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.

