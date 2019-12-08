Union Bank & Trust promotes Clare, Hunt

Lincoln, Neb. (Nov. 27, 2019) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Matthew Clare to assistant vice president of Commercial Lending and Tyler Hunt to assistant vice president of Private Banking.
Clare has been with UBT for nearly 11 years, getting his start in Customer Service as a teller before holding positions in Private Banking, Credit Administration, and Commercial Loans. In his new role, Clare will be responsible for working with existing and prospective commercial clients to help them achieve their short- and long-term financial goals by assisting with various credit and depository banking needs.
Clare is a graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, earning his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2011 and his MBA in 2016. In addition to his responsibilities at the bank, Clare serves as treasurer for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Lincoln, is part of the MBA Advisory Council at UNL, and volunteers with Junior Achievement, among other worthy causes.
Hunt joined UBT as a teller in 2012 and worked his way through the Customer Service career path to reach his new position of assistant vice president of Private Banking. In this role, Hunt will manage a portfolio of high-net-worth clients and serve as the single point of contact for all their banking needs, including retail lending, commercial lending, and business development.
Hunt earned his bachelor’s of Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2012, and he also serves on the Goodwill Board of Directors, the Heart Ball Committee, and the Copple YMCA Committee of Management.
Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $4.2 billion and trust assets of $21.7 billion as of June 30, 2019.