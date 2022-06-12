Union Bank & Trust promotes Aldrich, hires Gallagher

Lincoln, Nebraska (May 18, 2021) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has recently promoted Jeff Aldrich to investment officer – account manager and hired Lars Gallagher as assistant vice president – account manger within its Union Investment Management Group (UIMG).

Aldrich joined Union Bank in 2006 and has served in numerous capacities, most recently as senior educator in Retirement Plan Services (RPS). Managing investment portfolios and offering financial planning services, creating and implementing goal-based financial plans for clients, and preparing and assisting in providing equity and fixed-income analytical support will be key roles for Aldrich in his new position, in addition to serving as an account manager for the RPS, UIMG, and Personal Trust departments.

A 2006 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, Aldrich has also completed numerous professional certifications, including the Institute of Business & Finance Certified Funds Specialist (CFS) and College for Financial Planning Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC), and is an accredited portfolio management advisor (APMA). He is currently working on his Certification Education Program through the College for Financial Planning.

Gallagher has worked as a financial advisor for the past 14 years, helping develop, implement, and monitor financial plans for individual clients and small businesses. In his new position, he’ll focus on fiduciary investment account management with an emphasis on accounts held in trust.

A 2010 graduate of University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Gallagher obtained his certified financial planner in 2020 and chartered financial consultant certifications in 2021. He serves the community as a Boy Scout cubmaster for Pack 43 in Lincoln and is a lead audio engineer at Christ Lincoln Church.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $6.5 billion and trust assets of $46.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.