Union Bank & Trust P\promotes Loomer, Davis

Lincoln, Neb. (November 1, 2022) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Angie Loomer to vice president – consumer loans, and Katie Davis to COBRA officer in Omnify.

Loomer started her career at UBT in mortgage loan operations in 2003, transferring to the consumer loan department in 2015. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2001 and has 23 years of banking experience. She manages a team of Consumer Loan Specialists and UBT’s Mortgage Warehouse Lending team and is dedicated to improving the overall consumer loans customer experience. An avid volunteer, Loomer serves the community in various board member roles for local nonprofits.

Davis recently helped implement Omnify’s COBRA benefits administration platform. She joined the bank in 2007 and was promoted to Human Resources in 2011. After 10 years in benefits coordination for UBT associates, Davis joined the Omnify team in 2021, earning her Certified COBRA Specialist designation that year. A graduate of McCook Community College, Davis volunteers for Habit for Humanity and is the vice president of the Crete Diamonds Softball Association.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.