Union Bank & Trust hires Schinstock

Union Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the addition of Anita Schinstock as talent acquisition, diversity & inclusion officer.

Schinstock brings 10 years of general human resources, talent acquisition, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion experience to her new role, in which she will be responsible for designing, implementing, and overseeing UBT’s recruitment and talent alignment strategy. In addition, Schinstock will be responsible for leading UBT’s diversity and inclusion efforts with a focus on recruiting and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Schinstock graduated from Peru State College in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance & Systems Management. She has begun pursuing a Master of Arts in Management with a focus in Human Resource Management. She holds an Improving Human Performance Certificate and is involved with the Society for Human Resource Management, Lincoln Human Resource Management Association, Lincoln Young Professionals Group, Leadership Lincoln - Academy for Local Leadership Advocates Class XI, and Lincoln Public Schools Citizens Academy & Ambassador. Schinstock serves her community as a Board of Directors member for LAUNCH Leadership, governance committee and volunteer staff member, and Junior Achievement classroom volunteer.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.4 billion and trust assets of $28.6 billion as of June 30, 2020.