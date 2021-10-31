Union Bank & Trust hires Dalka

Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently hired Andy Dalka as vice president – business development officer in its Retirement Plan Services department.

Dalka brings more than 10 years of experience to his new role, in which he will create retirement plan solutions for clients, act as an advisor to plan sponsors, offer insight and analysis for existing plans, and help guide business clients through the process as they consider UBT as their new retirement plan provider. He will also work with local financial advisors to offer solutions to their retirement plan clients.

Dalka attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with minors in marketing and communication. Dalka is a board member for Nebraska NAIFA and serves his community by coaching Millard North Jr. Mustangs football and Millard United Sports.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.