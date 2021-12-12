Union Bank & Trust hires Ash

Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to announce that it has hired Carol Ash as vice president – marketing.

Ash brings more than 25 years of marketing, communications, and sales experience to her new role, in which she will oversee all aspects of marketing and customer success and experiences. This includes corporate brand, communication, digital marketing, product marketing, customer behavior analytics, and community outreach.

Ash attended Creighton University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism. She earned her Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Ash is a member of the American Marketing Association. She serves her community as a volunteer and supporter of United Way, Food Bank, YMCA, and Habitat for Humanity.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.