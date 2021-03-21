UNICO welcomes Reagan Rodenburg as benefits advisor

UNICO Group recently welcomed Reagan Rodenburg to our Benefits Team as a benefits advisor.

Rodenburg comes to UNICO equipped with a bachelor’s degree in business and a juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She began her career after law school working as an in-house claims attorney for Fidelity National Title Group, handling title insurance claims for owners and lenders.

“As I grew to love the insurance industry, I wanted to find a way to combine my legal expertise with my passion for analyzing and working with businesses. UNICO proved to be the best of both worlds,” said Rodenburg.

As a benefits advisor, Rodenburg will work with employers to develop and manage employee benefit programs by working with insurance carriers to customize solutions that fulfill their needs.

Rodenburg continued, “I am dedicated to making sure clients feel confident in the decisions that must be made to efficiently run their businesses. I want my clients to consider me an ally when it comes to the success of their business, as I’ll ensure they feel understood and well-equipped throughout their decision-making process.”

Rodenburg grew up in Elkhorn, Nebraska, and currently lives in Lincoln with her husband, Max.