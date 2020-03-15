UNICO Group welcomes three new commercial risk advisors

UNICO Group recently welcomed three new commercial risk advisors: Vagas Mathiesen, Jerod Vetrovsky and Adam Johnson.

Mathiesen comes to UNICO with over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry. Previously working for a smaller agency in Nebraska, he has built long lasting relationships while also helping people understand coverages and filling coverage gaps. He has his registered workers’ compensations specialist (RWCS) designation to provide leading industry education to his clients. Mathiesen joined our Commercial Advisor team in Omaha and can be reached at 402.361.5913 or vmathiesen@unicogroup.com

Vetrovsky is new to the insurance industry but has been in advertising sales for nearly 20 years. His passion for helping clients become successful in their business is what drives him. Vetrovsky is a part of our Lincoln Commercial Advisor team and can be reached at 402.434.7204 or jvetrovsky@unicogroup.com.