UNICO Group welcomes three new commercial risk advisors

UNICO Group recently welcomed three new commercial risk advisors: Vagas Mathiesen, Jerod Vetrovsky and Adam Johnson.
Mathiesen comes to UNICO with over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry. Previously working for a smaller agency in Nebraska, he has built long lasting relationships while also helping people understand coverages and filling coverage gaps. He has his registered workers’ compensations specialist (RWCS) designation to provide leading industry education to his clients. Mathiesen joined our Commercial Advisor team in Omaha and can be reached at 402.361.5913 or vmathiesen@unicogroup.com
You have free articles remaining.
Vetrovsky is new to the insurance industry but has been in advertising sales for nearly 20 years. His passion for helping clients become successful in their business is what drives him. Vetrovsky is a part of our Lincoln Commercial Advisor team and can be reached at 402.434.7204 or jvetrovsky@unicogroup.com.
Johnson brings over his extensive experience in the insurance industry, having run an anti-fraud investigations unit prior to spending the last four years as an insurance agency owner. He has a desire to help people protect their assets which is why he ventured into the insurance field. His diverse background allows him to provide a 360° approach to ensure there is peace of mind knowing there will be no gaps in his client's coverage. He has obtained the following designations: fraud claim law specialists (FCLS) and fraud claim law associate (FCLA). Johnson joined our Commercial Advisor team in Lincoln and can be reached at 402.434.7280 or ajohnson@unicogroup.com.
UNICO is a full-service insurance agency with services ranging from commercial insurance, workers’ compensation, and employee benefits, to personal insurance and financial planning. UNICO is dedicated to getting you the best insurance products and services available to protect you, your family, and your business. For more information, call 402.434.7200 or visit unicogroup.com.