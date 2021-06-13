 Skip to main content
UNICO Group places in the 2021 Lincoln's Best Places to Work, again!

UNICO Group is proud to be named as a finalist for the annual Lincoln's Best Places to Work for the second time. UNICO is a client-focused insurance provider headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska for over 30 years. We offer a consultative and relational approach to our customized solutions for clients all around the nation.

As an ESOP organization, every one of our team members is a part owner and gets to celebrate our companies’ biggest successes as their own. We take pride in our vibrant culture that is contributed by each of our team members living out a shared set of core values. From professionalism and trust to team players and positivity, our crew meets these values daily to create our family-like environment.

Learn more about us at unicogroup.com

