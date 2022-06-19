UNICO Group named one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work 2022

UNICO has been named one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work in three of the last four years, 2019, 2021 and 2022. Best Places to Work recognizes the efforts of creating an enjoyable company culture and work environment that fosters personal and professional growth for its employees. UNICO was named among the Large category (50-149 employees).

"Being named one of Lincoln's Best Places to Work is an achievement within itself but considering we’ve received this award during the pandemic, this recognition is particularly humbling. Where many organizations saw team members disengage from their workplaces during the pandemic, UNICO team members really came together, " said Lori Gerdts, director of HR.

We take pride in the vibrant culture our team members cultivate which contributes to our family-like environment. From professionalism and trust to team players and positivity, our team lives out these values to create our award winning culture.

"Our people are at the heart of what we do. Our goal is to curate a workplace where our team members are valued and have opportunities to grow as individuals and in their careers. By doing so, it provides opportunities for them to create innovative solutions and ideas to help our clients and the communities in which we serve flourish," said Chad Ideus, executive vice president.

The Best Places to Work in Lincoln program, which was started in 2013, recognizes local companies who, through a third party administered employee survey, rank their respective companies as being the best places to work. The areas surveyed are varied parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.

UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our consultative and relational approach develops customized solutions for clients all around the nation. Visit us online at unicogroup.com.