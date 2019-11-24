UNANIMOUS welcomes Mike Losee

UNANIMOUS is excited to announce the hiring of Mike Losee as the agency’s director of client development.
Losee brings more than 30 years of marketing experience to UNANIMOUS. Losee has served as account director and director of account development at several local agencies. He is active in the public health community, having served as a past president of the Nebraska Healthcare Marketers Association and currently serving as the secretary of the APRN licensure Board for Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services.
At UNANIMOUS, Losee will lead the company’s new business development initiatives. He has experience developing large scale marketing strategies and has decades of experience in healthcare marketing. Losee earned his master of arts in mass communications and bachelor of journalism in advertising both from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Trent Wilcox, president of UNANIMOUS, said, “Mike's wealth of experience in marketing and his ability to provide clients with outstanding results is in perfect alignment with the UNANIMOUS team. He has an excellent reputation and has been very active in the healthcare industry. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to our partners' advantage in this area and beyond!”
UNANIMOUS is a Lincoln, Nebraska, based agency that assists clients with branding, marketing, and web design. With over 350 active clients across 15 states, the agency is known for its collaborative style and prides itself on rhyme, reason, and results.