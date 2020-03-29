UNANIMOUS welcomes Jameon Rush as lead video producer

UNANIMOUS is excited to announce the hiring of Jameon Rush as the agency’s lead video producer.

Rush brings an expanded knowledge of video marketing to UNANIMOUS. He graduated summa cum laude from Hastings College in 2012 with a degree in web communication design and a minor in visual media. Rush has worked as a marketing director in the financial industry, has experience in the agency setting, and owned his own business as a lead video producer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At UNANIMOUS, he spearheads the company’s video production efforts as our lead video producer. He has an incredible passion and talent for telling high-impact, high-quality stories through video. His ability to think strategically and creatively allows him to create stories that inspire and resonate with others.

Scott Claypool, art director of UNANIMOUS, said, "I'm beyond thrilled to add Jameon to our team. His senior-level experience combined with a thoughtful storytelling approach is exactly what our clients are looking for. He's truly a rare talent."

UNANIMOUS is a Lincoln, Nebraska based agency that assists clients with branding, marketing, and web design. With over 350 active clients across 15 states, the agency is known for its collaborative style and prides itself on rhyme, reason, and results.