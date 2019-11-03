UNANIMOUS Promotes Rachel Schwindt

UNANIMOUS has promoted Rachel Schwindt to the marketing director of the Lincoln-based marketing and communications agency.
Schwindt joined the UNANIMOUS team in March of 2018 as a senior marketing consultant, leading the team’s efforts in research and communication strategies. During her time as a consultant, she’s led several internal initiatives to refine processes and procedures around the firm’s marketing services. Schwindt also continues to seek out ways to create a welcoming and supportive work environment at UNANIMOUS, as she has built a customized onboarding and individual development process to recruit and retain top talent.
In her new role, Schwindt leads the marketing team and continues to spearhead projects of all sizes and scopes. She holds a BS in business management from Peru State College and an MBA in management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is currently certified in Google Ads search advertising and working towards her certification in Google Ads display advertising and becoming a Facebook certified digital marketing associate.
Trent Wilcox, President of UNANIMOUS, said, “Rachel is a marketing prodigy, a strategic mastermind who is wise beyond her years. She takes time to connect with clients, listen, truly understand their business, and focuses intently on goals. Her ability to conduct thoughtful research, synthesize data, and construct impactful marketing plans is unmatched. As she continues to propel the UNANIMOUS marketing team to new heights, the promotion to marketing director made perfect sense. We are so glad to have her on our team!”
UNANIMOUS is a Lincoln, Nebraska based agency that assists clients with branding, marketing, and web design. With over 350 active clients across 15 states, the agency is known for its collaborative style and prides itself on rhyme, reason, and results.