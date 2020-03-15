UNANIMOUS promotes Christensen and Meyer

UNANIMOUS has promoted Nick Christensen to senior web developer and Lindsay Meyer to marketing consultant of the Lincoln-based marketing and communications agency.

Christensen joined the UNANIMOUS team in January of 2017 as a web developer, assisting the web team in the creation of websites and support after launch. In his new role, he will work closely with clients in website architecture planning, training, technical support, and take a leadership role in complex web development projects.

Matt O’Gorman, vice president of UNANIMOUS, said ”Nick has done an outstanding job for UNANIMOUS, and has shown his ability to produce high-quality websites, show a high level of attention to detail, and help keep our team on the cutting edge. We are excited about the contributions he will continue to bring to the company.”

Meyer joined the UNANIMOUS team in February of 2019 as a copywriter and content specialist, working with the marketing team on social media, content marketing, press releases, and all things copy. In her new role, Meyer works directly with clients on social media content and advertising, Google search and display advertising, email marketing, and communication strategies. She also continues to lead the team in content creation with her copywriting expertise.