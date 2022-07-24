UNANIMOUS on the move

UNANIMOUS has promoted Jamie Riha to the marketing director of the Lincoln-based brand alignment and communications agency.

Riha joined the UNANIMOUS team in April of 2021 as a senior marketing consultant, initiating the team’s efforts in research and brand alignment strategies. As a consultant, she has managed several accounts and led initiatives to develop strategic verbal identities for new and existing clients. She has created a team environment that is collaborative and creative.

Riha also seeks to create a supportive work environment at UNANIMOUS and continues to look for ways to recruit and retain top talent to expand their growing team.

As Riha takes on expanded responsibilities, she will lead all team initiatives and continue to spearhead and delegate marketing projects of all sizes and scopes. Riha holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a major in advertising. She spent nearly a decade in the Kansas City market promoting a wide range of national and global brands. She is currently seeking Google certifications in ads search advertising and Google Ads display advertising.

“Jamie has been an exceptional member of the UNANIMOUS team! Her connection with clients and the expertise she brings to the many projects she manages has made a notable impact and generated impressive results. Her keen insights and professional mindset have been instrumental as our marketing team develops compelling brands and strategic marketing campaigns for our partners. Jamie’s organization, attention to detail, and overall tenacity make her the ideal person for the marketing director role. We are excited to promote her and look forward to her continued comradery and contributions to the team,” shares Trent Wilcox, president of UNANIMOUS.

To learn more about UNANIMOUS or how to join their dynamic marketing team, contact us at BeUnanimous.com.

UNANIMOUS is a Lincoln, Nebraska, based agency that assists clients with branding, marketing, web design, and video production. With over 350 active clients across 15 states, the agency is known for its collaborative approach and prides itself on creating unanimous brand alignment for clients.