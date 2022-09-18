UNANIMOUS grows its dynamic team

Lincoln, Nebraska, September 14, 2022 – UNANIMOUS welcomes new talent to their team. The growing Lincoln-based brand alignment agency continues to expand, adding depth and skill to their already dynamic team.

Cam O’Brien brings a unique and artistic style to the agency, hired recently as a senior graphic designer. Before coming to UNANIMOUS, he served as a graphic designer and UI/UX Web designer. Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, O’Brien earned his degree in graphic design and media arts from Southeast Community College.

Scott Claypool, vice president of creative, shares, “Cam is a master of many skills. He has a wide variety of talents, from illustration to custom web design. I'm thrilled to have his caliber of talent join our design team at UNANIMOUS.”

Patrick McCarthy also recently joined the UNANIMOUS team, filling a vital role as the lead video producer. He has broad experience and talented foresight. In his roles before joining the agency, McCarthy expanded his knowledge and refined his process in Arizona and Alaska. His methodology in filmmaking brings great value to the UNANIMOUS team.

“We are excited to have Patrick leading our video department. We appreciate his tremendous technical skill and collaborative approach to visual storytelling,” Claypool explains.

To learn more about UNANIMOUS or how to join their dynamic team, visit BeUnanimous.com.

UNANIMOUS is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based agency that assists clients with branding, marketing, web design, and video production. With over 350 active clients across 15 states, the agency is known for its collaborative approach and prides itself on creating unanimous brand alignment for clients.