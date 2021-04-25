UBT honors leadership development program participants

Union Bank & Trust would like to recognize the following individuals who have completed its internal leadership development program for the 2020 year: Adam Henke, Amber Estes, Andrew Wilson, Clark Gress, Connor Lemon, Katie Schaefer, Kelly Sliger, Marielle Saathoff, Nate Gleaves, Patrick Reese, Rachel Rutledge, and Tam Nguyen.

Additionally, the following associates completed the advanced leadership development program: Angie Loomer, Craig Pytleski, Curt Rohn, Jade Hood, Jill Mlinar, Jill Riese, Katie Coufal, Ryan Wittmann, and Seth Davison.

“Our two leadership development programs serve to help train and support the next leaders of our bank,” said Christine Wilcox, director of human resources. “Completing these programs is a significant achievement, and to do so during a year that was unlike any other shows their commitment to not just their own development, but that of their fellow associates.”

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.7 billion and trust assets of $39.9 billion as of December 31, 2020