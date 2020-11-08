Tyler Rains joins Cornhusker Bank team

Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Tyler Rains has been added to the Cornhusker Bank Team and will serve as portfolio mortgage loan officer from the 8310 O Street Bank Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to Mike Barrett, VP, Mortgage Lending, “Tyler’s eighteen years of banking experience has prepared him with the knowledge and experience to conduct mortgage lending activities with a high level of expertise with both Cornhusker Bank customers and within the bank’s Mortgage Department.”

Rains graduated from Doane University, Lincoln, Nebraska. He participates on the committee of the Homebuilders Parade of Homes; supports the church he and his family attend, Sheridan Lutheran; and contributes regularly to United Way.

Rains reported, “I'm excited to be joining the Cornhusker Bank Team. I'm blessed to be able help homeowners buy, build and improve the home of their dreams through our portfolio mortgage loan products. I will be a homeowner’s point of contact throughout the process and am excited to work with bank customers on their projects.”