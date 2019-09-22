Bryan Physician Network welcomes Bradley Kuhn, MD and Steven Shannon, MD, to our Bryan Trauma practice.
Dr. Kuhn, an Ohio native, specializes in surgical critical care. He received his medical degree at Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. He completed his general surgery residency at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg S.C., and his fellowship in surgical critical care at the University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City.
Dr. Shannon, a Nevada native, specializes in orthopedic trauma. He received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., and a fellowship in orthopedic trauma at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Md. He has written more than 20 peer reviewed research publications, presented at numerous national meetings and received the award for best paper presented at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association 2018 Annual Meeting.
Nobody expects tragedy to strike. But when it does, the dedicated team behind the Bryan Trauma Program – which houses the first Trauma Center in Nebraska verified by the American College of Surgeons – is ready. Seriously injured patients need immediate care delivered by a team of trained professionals for the best chance of survival. At the Bryan Trauma Center, 97 percent of all trauma patients who arrive with a sign of life survive, and 99 percent of all pediatric trauma patients with a sign of life survive.
