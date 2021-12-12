Two physicians join Bryan Neurology

Bryan Neurology welcomes neurologists Dr. Navya Joseph and Dr. Michael Vavra.
Dr. Joseph received her medical degree from Trivandrum Medical College, Kerala, India. She completed residencies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and Bangalore Medical College in India. She also completed an internship at St. John's Medical College in Bangalore, India.
Dr. Vavra received his medical degree from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He completed his residency, fellowship and internship at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and is board certified by the American Board of Psychology and Neurology.
Bryan Neurology offers specialized care for conditions such as: stroke; epilepsy; Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders; dementia and memory disorders; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other neuromuscular disorders; Multiple Sclerosis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neuro-immunology disorders; autonomic nervous system disorders; headaches/migraines.
If you or a loved one needs care for a neurological condition, please ask your doctor for a referral to Bryan Neurology. Our doctors provide advanced care and treatment with an approach that is compassionate, kind and respectful. Our focus is you, and improving your life.
Bryan Neurology is part of the Bryan Physician Network. Learn more at: bryanhealth.org/bryan-neurology