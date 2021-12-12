Two physicians join Bryan Neurology

Bryan Neurology welcomes neurologists Dr. Navya Joseph and Dr. Michael Vavra.

Dr. Joseph received her medical degree from Trivandrum Medical College, Kerala, India. She completed residencies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and Bangalore Medical College in India. She also completed an internship at St. John's Medical College in Bangalore, India.

Dr. Vavra received his medical degree from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He completed his residency, fellowship and internship at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and is board certified by the American Board of Psychology and Neurology.

Bryan Neurology offers specialized care for conditions such as: stroke; epilepsy; Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders; dementia and memory disorders; Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other neuromuscular disorders; Multiple Sclerosis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neuro-immunology disorders; autonomic nervous system disorders; headaches/migraines.