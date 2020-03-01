Two NET productions earn national honors

NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, earned top honors at the National Educational Telecommunications Association conference in January.

The video “Shining a Light on NET” was honored for excellence in promotional materials. Portions of the video air on NET’s four channels, and it is used in community settings, tours and on our website at netNebraska.org/about to highlight the stations’ commitment to Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Nebraska: The Chocolate Life” received honors for excellence in the topical documentaries category. This program unwrapped the sweet story of the ancient treat of chocolate. It first aired on NET in February 2019. For more information, visit netNebraska.org/chocolate.

The 2020 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum was Jan. 26-30 in Arlington, Va.

The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional association representing 275 public media member stations in 46 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.