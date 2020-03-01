Two NET productions earn national honors

NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, earned top honors at the National Educational Telecommunications Association conference in January.
The video “Shining a Light on NET” was honored for excellence in promotional materials. Portions of the video air on NET’s four channels, and it is used in community settings, tours and on our website at netNebraska.org/about to highlight the stations’ commitment to Nebraska.
“Nebraska: The Chocolate Life” received honors for excellence in the topical documentaries category. This program unwrapped the sweet story of the ancient treat of chocolate. It first aired on NET in February 2019. For more information, visit netNebraska.org/chocolate.
The 2020 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum was Jan. 26-30 in Arlington, Va.
The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional association representing 275 public media member stations in 46 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.