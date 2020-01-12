Two join Bryan Health Board of Trustees

On January 1, Bryan Health welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Health. The new members are: Chris Roth, president, Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Clay Smith, vice president, Speedway Motors, Inc.

"It is a privilege to have these community leaders on our board to help further the mission of Bryan Health,” said Russ Gronewold, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Health. “Their interest in and dedication to ensuring excellence in health care services in our region is invaluable.”

Bryan is a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.