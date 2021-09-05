Two interventional cardiologists join Bryan Heart

Bryan Heart welcomes Isaac Meier, MD, and Rajeev Anchan, MD, to its practice. As interventional cardiologists, Drs. Meier and Anchan specialize in treating cardiovascular diseases and conditions using a variety of non-surgical procedures.

Dr. Meier, a native of Salina, Kansas, received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, in Kansas City and Wichita. Dr. Meier completed his residency in internal medicine at Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education in Rochester, Minnesota, then continued his training with cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Dr. Anchan earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha. Dr. Anchan also completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Anchan then continued his training with cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both are certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and hold ABIM board certification in cardiovascular disease.