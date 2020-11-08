Trust Kim Cordonier to plan the perfect river cruise

Longing to lazily cruise past the steeply terraced hillsides and quaint villages of Spain, sail amongst the fairytale castles of Germany or wander the bustling, floating villages of the Mekong?

The fascinating rivers of the world are yours to discover and Kim Cordonier who recently earned AAA’s trusted river cruise expert designation will help you find the perfect adventure. Cordonier can provide you with an insider’s view and personal recommendations, plus help you make the most of your vacation dollar with valuable AAA member benefits and amenities, discounts, perks & exclusive AAA offerings. Visit with Kim Cordonier, AAA’s trusted river cruise expert.