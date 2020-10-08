True North Technologies welcomes Taylor Tunnison

Senior Living Options become clear with the no cost to client assistance of Bridge to Better Living. Thousands of lives have been changed with their unique and personal approach. Contact Mary Ann Stallings and her team at BridgetoBetterLiving.com or call 402.802.3301.

Madonna welcomes new chief medical officer

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Dr. Donald Schmidt as vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer. Dr. Schmidt is board certified in internal medicine with more than 20 years of experience. He will replace Dr. Thomas Stalder, who will retire at the end of the year.

A Nebraska native, Dr. Schmidt received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Dr. Schmidt comes to Madonna from Nebraska Internal Medicine, where he was in private practice for 11 years. Prior to that, he served as a hospitalist and later as medical director for the hospitalist program at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Additionally, Dr. Schmidt currently serves on the board of directors for OneHealth Nebraska, an independent physicians association.