True North Technologies welcomes Taylor Tunnison
True North Technologies is excited to welcome Taylor Tunnison as creative writer. He brings many years of experience that will inevitably help grow our business. We look forward to introducing you! For more information check out www.go-tnt.com
Jim Angele named new executive marketing director
Legacy Retirement Communities welcomes Jim Angele as their executive marketing director. With a master’s degree in educational administration and leadership and a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Angele comes with a wealth of knowledge.
“He comes to the position with an impressive background in marketing and communications along with professional and organizational development, and healthcare consulting.” according to Human Resources Director, Jenny Gall. “Jim’s expertise offers an opportunity for additional professional development and strategic focus that fits nicely with the mission, values, and future direction of Legacy Retirement Communities,” Gall added.
In his free time, Angele enjoys spending time with his wife, Julie, and their three grown sons.
Legacy Retirement Communities offers independent and assisted living at three locations: The Legacy at 5600 Pioneers Blvd; Legacy Terrace at 5700 Fremont St.; and Legacy Estates at 7200 Van Dorn St. along with memory care offered at Legacy Arbors at 3777 N. 58th St.
Tim Clare named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers
Rembolt Ludtke LLP partner Tim Clare has been selected by his peers as “Lawyer of the Year” in Best Lawyers for his work in Trusts and Estates. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a “Lawyer of the Year” designation.
Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Bridge to Better Living owner honored
Bridge to Better Living’s President and CEO Mary Ann Stallings has been honored with the WOW (Women of Wonder) award from Franchise Dictionary Magazine.
“Each year more and more women are impacting the franchise industry” according to Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. “They are changing the landscape, implementing new initiatives, and bringing groundbreaking ideas to the table…Our 50 Women of Wonder (WOW) are some of the most talented, strong, and dynamic women franchisors in the franchise industry. Mary Ann and her team are not only business savvy, but model examples of the empathy so needed in today’s culture. “
Senior Living Options become clear with the no cost to client assistance of Bridge to Better Living. Thousands of lives have been changed with their unique and personal approach. Contact Mary Ann Stallings and her team at BridgetoBetterLiving.com or call 402.802.3301.
Madonna welcomes new chief medical officer
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Dr. Donald Schmidt as vice president of Medical Affairs and chief medical officer. Dr. Schmidt is board certified in internal medicine with more than 20 years of experience. He will replace Dr. Thomas Stalder, who will retire at the end of the year.
A Nebraska native, Dr. Schmidt received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Dr. Schmidt comes to Madonna from Nebraska Internal Medicine, where he was in private practice for 11 years. Prior to that, he served as a hospitalist and later as medical director for the hospitalist program at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Additionally, Dr. Schmidt currently serves on the board of directors for OneHealth Nebraska, an independent physicians association.
“Dr. Schmidt has extensive primary healthcare delivery experience in this community. His clinical abilities, physician practice knowledge and leadership in OneHealth Nebraska position him well for success in his role as Madonna’s Chief Medical Officer. We are excited to have him join our executive team,” said Dr. Paul Dongilli, Jr., Madonna president and CEO.
Dr. Schmidt begins his new role with Madonna on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals offers world-class physical and medical rehabilitation and research. Specializing in brain and spinal cord trauma, stroke and neurological conditions for adults and children, Madonna takes the most medically complex cases. We offer hope and healing and return patients back to their communities at a higher rate than industry benchmarks. Learn more at madonna.org.
