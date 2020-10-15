True North Technologies welcomes Dylan Kirk

Nebraska Wesleyan’s Board of Governors is the governing body of the university. Its elected members include alumni and friends of the university from across the country. Nebraska Wesleyan University is an independent United Methodist liberal arts university of approximately 2,000 students. The university’s steadfast commitment to putting learning into action through internships, study abroad, service learning and collaborative research yields impressive outcomes for students and alumni year after year.

Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Daryl Bell was elected vice president – actuarial for the individual division. His previous position was second vice president – actuarial.

Bell earned a B.S. degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). He holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of the AAA (American Academy of Actuaries). Bell serves as a trustee of the Lutheran Education Foundation.

Shannon Berry was elected second vice president – practice management for the individual division. Her previous position was director – sales training and education.