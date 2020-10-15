True North Technologies welcomes Dylan Kirk
True North Technologies is excited to welcome Dylan Kirk as head of web development. He brings many years of experience that will inevitably help grow our business. We look forward to introducing you! For more information check out www.go-tnt.com.
Hilgers Graben welcomes attorney William Bergstrom
Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of William Bergstrom to its Lincoln litigation team as a senior associate.
Formerly associated with Sullivan & Cromwell, LLP in Washington, D.C. and, most recently, a clerkship with The Honorable Jonathan A. Kobes with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, Bergstrom is an up-and-coming litigator with experience representing clients in all stages of complex commercial litigation in matters that range from private international arbitration to a sprawling fraud action involving dozens of private and government entities in both state and federal courts across the country. He has briefed cases before the Third and D.C. Circuit Courts of Appeals.
Bergstrom graduated from Harvard Law School (cum laude) and received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University (magna cum laude).
Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It was named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and was named the fastest-growing law firm in Nebraska.
NWU welcomes new board members
Four Nebraska Wesleyan alumni have joined the university’s Board of Governors. Timothy R. Hull (’81), Estes Park, Colo., is president and CEO of Bank of Estes Park. Susan Keisler-Munro (’85) is senior vice president, chief of operations at Assurity Life Insurance Company in Lincoln. Timothy W. Lineberry, MD, CPE (’87), De Pere, Wis., is chief medical officer for Aurora Health Care Medical Group. Marty Martinez (’99) is chief of health and human services for the City of Boston.
Dr. Susan Wortmann joins the board while serving as president of the NWU faculty. Former Board Chair Robert B. Harris (LL.D. ’13), Denver, has been elected governor emeritus.
Board officers for 2020-21 are Lincolnites Hon. John M. Gerrard (’76, L.H.D. ’13), chair; Cori Vokoun, vice chair; Kim Moore (’90), secretary; and Kevin Cook (’86), Overland Park, Kan., treasurer.
Nebraska Wesleyan’s Board of Governors is the governing body of the university. Its elected members include alumni and friends of the university from across the country. Nebraska Wesleyan University is an independent United Methodist liberal arts university of approximately 2,000 students. The university’s steadfast commitment to putting learning into action through internships, study abroad, service learning and collaborative research yields impressive outcomes for students and alumni year after year.
Ameritas announces recent officer elections
Daryl Bell was elected vice president – actuarial for the individual division. His previous position was second vice president – actuarial.
Bell earned a B.S. degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). He holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of the AAA (American Academy of Actuaries). Bell serves as a trustee of the Lutheran Education Foundation.
Shannon Berry was elected second vice president – practice management for the individual division. Her previous position was director – sales training and education.
Berry earned a B.S. degree in management from Bellevue University. She holds the professional designations of FLMI (Fellow Life Management Institute) and CLU (Certified Life Underwriter). Berry also holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 66 registrations, and is a licensed life, health and property insurance agent. She is a member of FPA (Financial Planning Association), Women in Financial Services and NAIFA (National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors).
Brian Strasser was elected second vice president – transition for the individual division agency and advisor team. He recently joined Ameritas with over 25 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry.
Strasser earned a B.S. degree in finance and banking and an M.B.A degree with an emphasis in finance from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He holds the FINRA Series 7 securities license.
Haifeng Wang was elected vice president – actuarial. Her previous position was second vice president – actuarial.
Wang earned a B.S. degree in finance from Renmin University, Beijing, China, and a M.S. degree in energy and mineral economics from Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Penn. She holds the professional designation of FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries) and is a member of the AAA (American Academy of Actuaries). Wang also earned a certification in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy from MIT Sloan Executive Education.
Marci Regier, RN, BSN joins NE Nursing Consultants
Nebraska Nursing Consultants, celebrating our 30th year, is happy to announce that Marci Regier, RN, BSN has joined our RN contingent. Regier’s broad nursing experience has been in education, public health, home health and developmental disabilities nursing. She has special expertise in care management— helping clients and families manage the intricacies of their health care.
She fits right in with Nebraska Nursing Consultants. Nebraska Nursing Consultants is a registry of registered nurses in private practice providing consults and care management for elders. We’re on call 24/7. If you go to the emergency room, we go too. Call us at 402-730-0262
FBG Service Corporation celebrates 60 years
FBG Service Corporation, a commercial cleaning and facilities maintenance company, is celebrating its 60th year in business in October. Headquartered in Omaha, NE, the 100% employee-owned company delivers and manages facility services across the United States, including Lincoln, Ne.
FBG is focused on delivering clean, safe and healthy cleaning and disinfecting services to every customer. With a vibrant 60-year history, FBG provides complete facilities maintenance for educational, commercial, manufacturing, utility and healthcare environments, among others, with customized solutions designed to fit a client’s specific needs. To learn more about FBG, visit FBGServices.com or call (800) 777-8326, extension 5064.
