Top 10 financial advisors innovating & expanding in 2022

Coffin

The global pandemic has caused a lot of stress on the economy by changing business operations. The pressure on the businesses creates a need for a knowledgeable and effective financial advisor. Meet 10 of the most innovative financial advisors of 2022.

Bob Coffin is an independent financial advisor affiliated with Lincoln Financial Securities Corporation. He offers a robust mix of services with state-of-the-art technology. Coffin loves socializing and analyzing strategies that will help people manage their wealth.

Coffin has changed people’s financial literacy to become confident investors. He believes that people know how to save money; however, they need more information on the best way to save. While doing this, he gives clients the opportunity to choose what would best work for them. Contact him today for his help in increasing wealth.

