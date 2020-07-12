Tomlinson celebrates five years at Changing Spaces SRS

Changing Spaces SRS celebrated the five-year anniversary of Mike Tomlinson this month. A senior move management and estate sale company in Lincoln, Changing Spaces SRS helps seniors and their families during times of transition. For the last five years, Tomlinson has been an integral part of these services.

"Mike has served our senior clients, our estate sale shoppers, and his fellow staff members with integrity, hard work and kindness. Mike has high standards for himself and those around him, and it shows in the great work he does week in and week out," says business owner Jeannine Bryant.