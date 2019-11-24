TMCO honored with Step Up Award from Prosper Lincoln

Michelle Suarez, Prosper Lincoln’s Developer with Early Childhood, presented the Step Up Award to TMCO, Inc.
Total Manufacturing Company (TMCO) specializes in one-stop, concept-to-completion metal manufacturing services. TMCO was established in 1974 by Roland Temme in Lincoln where it still operates today. The award was accepted by the Temme Family. Roland, David and Diane Temme care about the health and well-being of their employees and that of their employees’ families.
To lessen the employee burden of finding affordable and quality childcare, TMCO established the TMCO Tots program. This childcare and preschool workplace initiative ensures that their employees have access to quality childcare and assists with availability and cost.
Diane Temme carefully researched early childhood development. After a tour with Dimension’s Executive Director, Nancy Rosenow, the seeds of a partnership were planted and the home for TMCO Tot’s program was established.
“The Temme family believes in supporting not only their employees but a strong community,” said Michelle Suarez, Prosper Lincoln’s Early Childhood Developer. “The partnership between TMCO and Dimensions Preschool gives TMCO employees access to quality, affordable childcare. We thank them for their willingness to take action and support young children and families.”
For many years, TMCO has also been a leader in hiring and growing the professional skills of Lincoln’s newest Americans. TMCO offers specialized English Language Learner classes with Lincoln Literacy during work shifts. They are an active member of the EmployLNK coalition that brings together all workforce-related agencies and nonprofits in Lancaster County.
Finally, TMCO is a founder and champion of the Lincoln Manufacturing Council (LMC). The LMC advocates for manufacturing in the region as well as funds a class for people that wish to enter the manufacturing sector and do not have previous experience.
