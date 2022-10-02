Timmer selected by Best Lawyers as lawyer of the year

Patrick Timmer, an attorney with the Endacott Timmer law firm, has been recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2023 trusts and estates "Lawyer of the Year" in Lincoln. First published in 1983, the Best Lawyers lists is compiled from an exhaustive peer-review evaluation process designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

The "Lawyer of the Year" honor is awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinction. Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

Kent Endacott, also of the Endacott Timmer law firm, was also selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of Best Lawyers in the field of trusts and estates.

Endacott and Timmer are both fellows in the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel, which is comprised of the nation’s top trust and estate attorneys.

Endacott Timmer is a boutique trust and estate law firm representing clients throughout Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.