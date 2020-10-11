 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tim Clare named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers

Tim Clare named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers

{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Clare named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers

Clare

Rembolt Ludtke LLP partner Tim Clare has been selected by his peers as “Lawyer of the Year” in Best Lawyers for his work in Trusts and Estates. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a “Lawyer of the Year” designation.

Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News