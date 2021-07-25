Three pediatric neurologists join Boys Town Hospital

Boys Town National Research Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of three pediatric neurologists. These new physicians bring specializations that complement the current Boys Town Pediatric Neuroscience program and expand service offerings to provide even greater access to highly specialized neurological care for children.

Isabella Herman M.D., Ph.D., – Dr. Herman specializes in neurogenetics, rare diseases and neuroimmunology, building on the pediatric neurology, neurogenetics and rare disease expertise at Boys Town. She received her combined medical and Ph.D. degrees from Baylor College of Medicine and completed her combined pediatric neurology residency and neurogenetics postdoctoral fellowship at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, both in Houston, TX. Dr. Herman is passionate about combining science and medicine and looks forward to growing her neurogenetics and neuroimmunology clinics at Boys Town.