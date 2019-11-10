The Woodlands awarded highest rank in national study

The Woodlands at Hillcrest, an assisted living and memory care senior community and managed by Life Care Services, an LCS Company, announced that its management company ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Senior Living Study.
The Woodlands achieved the highest score in all seven study factors: resident services and activities; community staff; food and beverage; new resident orientation; resident cost; community and grounds; and resident apartment unit. Life Care Services, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, scored 843 on a 1,000-point scale, a full 49 index points above the second-highest performing senior living organization.
The J.D. Power Senior Living Study examines industry-level performance metrics of senior living providers, and highlights the best practices that are critical to customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty. The study’s comprehensive view of the senior living resident experience provides an independent and objective measure of the overall satisfaction levels among U.S. customers.
The Woodlands serves more than 85 residents and 80 team members.
“Our company is committed to providing the resources for communities to deliver an exceptional resident experience driven by innovation, signature programs and quality services. The J.D. Power award represents the voice of the senior living customer, and I can’t think of a more important voice than that of the residents we serve,” says Joel Nelson, president and CEO of LCS, the parent company for Life Care Services. “The Woodlands’ employees have a passion for serving seniors, and their dedication to its residents continually inspires me.”
J.D. Power surveyed 3,021 residents, family members, and friends of residents living in communities across the United States. For more information about The Woodlands at Hillcrest, visit www.woodlandsathillcrest.com or call 402-261-0261.