The McEwen Group welcomes Jon McGrew

Jon McGrew has joined The McEwen Group of RBC Wealth Management as a financial advisor to assist clients in receiving a personalized approach to their investment and financial planning goals.

McGrew attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in business administration, majoring in finance. He spent 23 years as a top producer and eventual national sales manager at a locally owned distribution company. Welcome Jon!

