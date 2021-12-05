 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The McEwen Group welcomes Jon McGrew

The McEwen Group welcomes Jon McGrew

The McEwen Group welcomes Jon McGrew

From left: Jon McGrew, Brooke Wimes, Tim McEwen, Julie Clark

Jon McGrew has joined The McEwen Group of RBC Wealth Management as a financial advisor to assist clients in receiving a personalized approach to their investment and financial planning goals.

McGrew attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a degree in business administration, majoring in finance. He spent 23 years as a top producer and eventual national sales manager at a locally owned distribution company. Welcome Jon!

Investment and insurance products: not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency; not a deposit of, or guaranteed by, the bank or an affiliate of the bank; may lose value; 2021 RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved. RBC Wealth Management does not provide tax or legal advice.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Omicron Covid Variant Case Confirmed in U.S.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News