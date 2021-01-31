The Journal Star welcomes Rachel Perry

 Skip to main content
The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Rachel Perry to its Strategic Accounts Team. Perry joined the team in October and is supporting the Strategic Sales Team as an account manager. She is managing ad ordering and billing, print and digital creative and communication with clients. 

Perry graduated from UNL with her bachelor's in 2017 and in the spring of this year, will graduate with her master's in business administration from UNL. Rachel Perry can be reached at 402-473-2624 or rperry@journalstar.com

