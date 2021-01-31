The Journal Star welcomes Kayla Gebbie

 Skip to main content
Gebbie

The Lincoln Journal Star is pleased to welcome Kayla Gebbie to its growing Lincoln Sales Team.  Gebbie is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln and has experience working with local businesses in the financial field. She will be joining the Territory Sales Team, primarily focusing on retail advertising with local advertisers.  

To discover how the Lincoln Journal Star can help your business reach your best customer with an affordable solution that produces outstanding results, contact Kayla Gebbie at 402-473-7152 or kgebbie@journalstar.com.

