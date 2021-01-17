The Harry A. Koch Co. hires Joe Broekemeier

The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce they have hired Joe Broekemeier as sales executive and ag director.

Joe Broekemeier has 10 years of experience in commercial insurance with a majority of his time spent helping clients in the agriculture industry. At The Koch Co., Broekemeier serves as the director of our agriculture division where he helps clients plan for the future and adapt to changes in the industry. He enjoys meeting the hard-working people who keep our country moving and learning from their experiences firsthand.

Broekemeier has spent a majority of his life in small-town Nebraska, his move to The Koch Co. has allowed him to return, and he is excited to be back. He is passionate about coaching and mentoring youth, because of the rewarding experience it is to watch them learn and develop lasting skills. He also enjoys time with family whether it is a birthday, Nebraska football watch party, or other fun event.

Founded in 1916, The Harry A. Koch Co. is a local, privately owned insurance agency and broker with offices in Omaha and Lincoln. The Koch Co. team understands the value of trust, integrity, and knowledge when providing quality risk management and insurance services in the areas of commercial insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, personal insurance, and loss control. We employ over 130 professionals and are within the top 10 largest bank-owned insurance agencies in the United States. Visit www.hakco.com to learn more about The Koch Co.