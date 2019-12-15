The Catholic Foundation welcomes Meyer

Meyer joins The Catholic Foundation after three years of service in the insurance industry. As executive assistant, Meyer is responsible for key administrative and marketing functions, assisting existing and prospective benefactors, and corresponding with beneficiaries of nearly 375 charitable funds managed by The Foundation.

