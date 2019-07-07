Lincoln, June 27, 2019, Swanson Russell has been selected as the agency of record for the Texas Beef Council (TBC). The Austin-based non-profit organization focuses its efforts on the promotion and marketing of beef and beef products in the state of Texas. Swanson Russell will develop and execute full-service marketing and advertising strategies for TBC’s Producer Communications Program, including strategic planning, traditional and digital advertising, public relations and overall brand messaging.
“Swanson Russell has a lot of experience working in the cattle industry, and we are excited to put that expertise to work for the Texas Beef Council,” said Brent Schott, executive vice president/managing director at Swanson Russell. “We are eager to be a partner of the Texas Beef Council and help them achieve their producer communication goals and initiatives.”
TBC’s mission is to increase beef demand in the state through programs of beef promotion, research and education. The organization is directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen, representing the state’s 149,000 beef farmers and ranchers. For more information, visit https://texasbeefcheckoff.com/.
“Our team is excited to be working with the innovative and seasoned experts at Swanson Russell,” said Richard Wortham, executive vice president at the Texas Beef Council. “We anticipate our partnership will enhance our efforts to connect with all cattlemen and women in the Lone Star State.”
Founded in 1962, Swanson Russell is a Nebraska-based marketing communications firm with offices in Lincoln and Omaha. In addition to working with local and regional clients, the full-service agency is nationally recognized for expertise in agriculture, healthcare, outdoor recreation, construction and the green industry. For more information about Swanson Russell’s Real Connection approach to advertising, public relations, digital and branding services, visit www.swansonrussell.com