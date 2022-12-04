TELCOR promotes Nabegh to chief customer officer

TELCOR Inc, the market leader of point of care (POC) middleware and revenue cycle management (RCM) software and service solutions is proud to announce the promotion of Courtney Nabegh, chief customer officer, POC.

Nabegh joined TELCOR in 2003 as a support analyst, where she was promoted to support manager and support director, respectively. In 2012, she was promoted to vice president, POC, where she oversaw the implementation, support, and installation departments.

Throughout her time as vice president, Nabegh supported a nearly 50% increase in customer acquisition starting at 1,700 hospitals in 2012, to 2,500 in 2022. As chief customer officer, POC, Nabegh will continue to provide leadership to the support teams and drive efforts to deliver unmatched service for customers.

“Our POC teams works endlessly to provide customers with the best outcomes possible,” Nabegh says. “Our goals for 2023 will continue to revolve around trust and collaboration to support this mission even further.”

Under Nabegh’s leadership, TELCOR POC has maintained a 97% customer retention rate. According to executive vice president, Becky Clarke, Nabegh has earned the trust and respect of TELCOR teams and POC customers through her nearly 20-year tenure.

“There is no one more qualified to lead these teams with our ever-expanding customer base,” says Clarke. "In her new role, she will continue to build upon our long-term competitive advantages which contribute to our high degree of customer retention.”

Nabegh graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Bachelor of Science in clinical laboratory science. She is a certified medical technologist and worked as a staff medical technologist at the Nebraska Medical Center before coming to TELCOR. Nabegh also volunteers for The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) in the POCT Division.