TELCOR announces vice president

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Ashley Keady to vice president of accounting. Keady joined TELCOR in 2008 as a business operations accountant. Since then, she has also held roles as a senior accountant and, most recently, director of accounting. In her new role, she will provide direction through the supervision of staff, prepare monthly financials, and drive the selection and implementation of appropriate information systems to meet organizational objectives.

“Ashley has worked for TELCOR for 13 years in every capacity of our accounting department and has been instrumental in its growth, as well as ensuring a culture of integrity, productivity, and service,” said Deb Larson, executive vice president.

Keady holds a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Accounting from Doane University.

