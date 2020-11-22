TELCOR announces vice president promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Brandon Effle, vice president, Customer Engagement and Matt Hofts, vice president, RCM Development.

Since joining TELCOR in 2013, Effle has defined an effective roadmap, strategy, staffing structure, and operating procedure for Customer Engagement to successfully balance RCM Implementations, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (TRCS) Implementations, new employee training, version training, sales support, and countless professional service projects. He is adept at leading his team to follow through on our customer commitments by helping numerous laboratory organizations achieve their ROI. This is possible by his cultivating an environment where team members enjoy wins and are celebrated, and opportunities for improvement are communicated with a constructive approach and trust in each person’s unique abilities.

Hofts, who has been with TELCOR for 11 years, has excelled in driving the RCM development team forward with strong development standards and technology advancements while continuing to improve software quality. His strong leadership and dedication to reengineering processes continue to significantly improve the overall productivity and quality of the RCM team. His sense of responsibility to keep our customers operational is unsurpassed.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.