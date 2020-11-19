TELCOR announces vice president promotions
TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Brandon Effle, vice president, Customer Engagement and Matt Hofts, vice president, RCM Development.
Since joining TELCOR in 2013, Effle has defined an effective roadmap, strategy, staffing structure, and operating procedure for Customer Engagement to successfully balance RCM Implementations, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Services (TRCS) Implementations, new employee training, version training, sales support, and countless professional service projects. He is adept at leading his team to follow through on our customer commitments by helping numerous laboratory organizations achieve their ROI. This is possible by his cultivating an environment where team members enjoy wins and are celebrated, and opportunities for improvement are communicated with a constructive approach and trust in each person’s unique abilities.
Hofts, who has been with TELCOR for 11 years, has excelled in driving the RCM development team forward with strong development standards and technology advancements while continuing to improve software quality. His strong leadership and dedication to reengineering processes continue to significantly improve the overall productivity and quality of the RCM team. His sense of responsibility to keep our customers operational is unsurpassed.
TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers’ unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.
True North Technologies welcomes Zac Call
True North Technologies is excited to welcome Zac Call as sales manager. He brings many years of experience that will inevitably help grow our business. We look forward to introducing you! For more information check out www.go-tnt.com
Nebraska State Bar Association names Mueller president-elect
William J. Mueller of Mueller Robak LLC has been selected to serve as president-elect of the Nebraska State Bar Association. Mueller will serve as president of the association in 2020-21. Mueller has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers of America and a Great Plains Super Lawyer in Government Relations Law since 2009.
Mueller has been named Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” in Government Relations Practice four times. He is a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and a patron fellow of the American Bar Foundation.
He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska College of Law and is admitted to practice law in the State of Nebraska. Mueller is a past president of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association and currently serves as the president of the Board of Directors of the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Mueller is senior partner and co-founder of Mueller Robak LLC, Nebraska’s premier lobbying and government relations firm. The firm’s offices are located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
ALLO for Education completes sixth year of giving
For the sixth year, ALLO Communications has supported local schools with its ALLO for Education referral program. This year, donations across ALLO communities totaled more than $172,000. Donations will be made to local schools in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Hastings, Imperial, Lincoln, Ogallala, North Platte, and Scottsbluff in Nebraska, as well as Fort Morgan and Breckenridge in Colorado.
“At ALLO, we are dedicated to bridging the digital gap with superior technology and local values. The best way to inspire progress and innovation is to start with our kids, educators, and schools, and that’s why the ALLO for Education campaign was developed,” ALLO President Brad Moline said. “ALLO and Nelnet have a specific focus on education and supporting students and educators in our communities.”
For each new customer who chose ALLO high-speed internet, TV, or phone service between July and September, ALLO donated $50 to the local school district of the customer’s choosing. Since starting the program, ALLO has donated almost $400,000 to local schools.
“Technology is now an absolute necessity in the classroom and at home. ALLO’s all-fiber network offers unmatched speed, giving students the opportunity to explore far beyond the walls of their school. These funds for our schools, so they can work to stay ahead of the technology curve, are essential to our students’ success,” Moline said. The donations will be targeted for the schools to invest in technologyrelated items and enhancements.
2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards ceremony
On Tuesday, November 10th, the Department of Labor recognized ALLO Communications as a recipient of the 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony. The HIRE Vets Act Award began in 2018 and is the only federal level veterans’ employment award that recognizes businesses efforts to successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans in the workforce.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of four companies headquartered in Nebraska to receive the award. ALLO is dedicated to hiring veterans as they bring dedication and knowledge to our customers and company. If you are a veteran looking for your next mission and wanting to make a difference in your community, please check out our open positions. We are growing and looking to add you to our team,” Todd Heyne Navy captain (retired) and ALLO director said.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The award is based on criteria ranging from veteran hiring and retention, to providing veterans resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and tuition assistance programs. The award’s requirements vary for small, medium and large employers and ALLO met all the large company requirements.
“The HIRE Vets Medallion Award recognizes ALLO’s commitment to veterans and the positive impact they bring to our organization. A job well done to ALLO’s managers, veterans and recruiters for this well-deserved recognition.” Heyne said. ALLO is actively seeking the skills and assets veterans bring to their communities, and they look forward to adding more veterans to their growing team. If you are interested in applying for a position at ALLO visit www.allofiber.com/careers to learn more.
Basler Dermatology welcomes Courtney Mares PA-C
Courtney Mares, PA-C has had a special interest in dermatology for as long as she can remember and is passionate about both her profession and her chosen specialty. She enjoys all aspects of dermatology, but is most interested in diagnosing and treating skin cancer and is well versed in the multiple options of acne treatment. She gets great satisfaction from working with her patients to achieve optimal results.
Mares is originally from Colorado but has been a Huskers fan her whole life. She enjoys trying new coffees, traveling home to snowboard and spending time with her family and friends.
Mares received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in Biological Sciences. From there, she attended Union College’s Physician Assistant Program where she earned her Master’s of Physician Assistant Studies. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Call Basler Dermatology today to make an appointment with Courtney Mares 402-421-3335.
Lincoln Community Foundation grants over $1 million
Thanks to the foresight of generous donors, Lincoln Community Foundation made grants in November of nearly $1.1 million for 160 nonprofit organizations, 88 of which were local. These grants came from designated funds created by donors to support their favorite nonprofits and houses of worship. These endowed funds provide annual financial support to the organizations specified by the donors, helping the community and the nonprofits grow and thrive forever.
Established in 1955, the Lincoln Community Foundation strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $160 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.
