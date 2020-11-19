TELCOR announces vice president promotions

For each new customer who chose ALLO high-speed internet, TV, or phone service between July and September, ALLO donated $50 to the local school district of the customer’s choosing. Since starting the program, ALLO has donated almost $400,000 to local schools.

“Technology is now an absolute necessity in the classroom and at home. ALLO’s all-fiber network offers unmatched speed, giving students the opportunity to explore far beyond the walls of their school. These funds for our schools, so they can work to stay ahead of the technology curve, are essential to our students’ success,” Moline said. The donations will be targeted for the schools to invest in technologyrelated items and enhancements.

2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards ceremony

On Tuesday, November 10th, the Department of Labor recognized ALLO Communications as a recipient of the 2020 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony. The HIRE Vets Act Award began in 2018 and is the only federal level veterans’ employment award that recognizes businesses efforts to successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans in the workforce.