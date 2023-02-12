TELCOR Inc, the market leader of point of care (POC) middleware and revenue cycle management (RCM) software and service solutions is proud to announce the promotion of Sarah Stewart, vice president, revenue cycle services (RCS).

Stewart joined TELCOR in 2015 as a senior service analyst, where she was promoted to service manager. In 2020, she was promoted to director, RCS.

Under Stewart’s leadership, TELCOR RCS continues to grow and is highly sought-after by labs looking to gain visibility into their outsourced billing services and improve profitability. In the last two years, the RCS team has doubled in size to meet increased demand and had its most profitable year in 2022. Stewart has proven herself as an expert in billing best practices, with customers often engaging her for insights and consultation resulting in collections and efficiency improvements further driving profitability.

According to chief customer officer, RCM, Kwami Edwards, “Sarah is incredibly effective at setting both customers and team members on a path to be successful. She sets the tone for RCS by advocating for impactful changes, creating advancement opportunities, and ensuring her team is set up for success.”

Stewart earned her Master of Business Administration from Concordia University in 2012. She graduated from Concordia University with a bachelor of secondary education in 2003.