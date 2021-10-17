TELCOR announces vice president promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Liz Wood, vice president, finance.

Since joining TELCOR in 2013, Wood has been instrumental in advancing the financial integrity of TELCOR in the areas of financial reporting, payroll, accounts payable, and administration. With her experience as a certified public accountant and as an auditor, Wood has been active in the development and implementation of policies and procedures ensuring TELCOR’s financial integrity.

As TELCOR continues to grow and offer additional products and services, Wood will ensure all TELCOR financial information is prepared in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) as well as non-GAAP methods. Additionally, she will provide recommendations for improvements in accuracy, efficiency, and service satisfaction.

“Integrity in everything we do has always been a core value at TELCOR,” said Deb Larson, executive vice president. “The insight and experience Liz brings to TELCOR allow us to be a vendor of choice. Our customers know we have the right programs in place to protect them as well as ensuring the longevity of TELCOR.”