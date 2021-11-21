TELCOR announces vice president promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Stuart Zetterman, vice president, Human Resources. Zetterman joined TELCOR in 2008.

As the vice president of Human Resources (HR), Zetterman provides leadership and oversight of the HR team overseeing the daily workflow of the HR and wellness program teams. He leads the team to manage recruiting, hiring, and retention while ensuring TELCOR’s compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws and facilitate related training.

Since joining TELCOR in 2008, Zetterman has seen TELCOR grow from about 50 employees to almost 270 by the end of 2021. He has been instrumental in implementing many initiatives including a new applicant tracking solution, a new employee performance management solution, assisting with a new payroll and benefits solution, and a new document management solution to manage policies and procedures. Zetterman also ensures TELCOR employees have the most competitive benefits and services by annually reviewing market options.