TELCOR announces vice president promotion

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotion of Alicia Anderson, vice president, contracts. Anderson joined TELCOR in 2012.

As the vice president of contracts, Anderson will provide leadership and oversight of the Contracts team while providing direction on all TELCOR contracts and possible implications on legal matters. She and her team draft, review, and negotiate on all contracts including request for proposals, business associate agreements, mutual non-disclosure agreements, and many other complex contracts.

“A core value at TELCOR is that we are dedicated to providing exceptional service,” said Jim Terrano, president and CEO. “Alicia has provided a high level of expertise to our internal teams as well as to our customers since joining TELCOR more than eight years ago. As we continue to grow, her insight and attention to detail is impeccable and truly an asset that sets us apart from our competitors.”

Anderson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln then received her Master of Business Administration degree from Concordia University-Nebraska in 2015. She has been a mentor with the Teammates program and a volunteer and instructor with Junior Achievement.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing solution, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (TRCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy and billing professionals who understand customers' unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.